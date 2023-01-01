HUNTINGTON — Cabell County saw an increase in newly identified HIV cases for 2022, but health officials say that increase is likely due to limited testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CEO and Health Officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department Dr. Michael Kilkenny said as of Dec. 14, Cabell County had reported 54 newly identified cases of HIV for 2022. Kilkenny said for 2021, there were about 35 newly reported cases.
Despite the increase, Kilkenny said these cases are likely ones that were not detected during 2020 and 2021, when many health resources were dedicated to testing, tracing and treating COVID-19.
“We want people to know that yes, we have a problem with ongoing transmission of HIV in our community, but it is not a new outbreak,” he said. “We are finding people that we didn’t find the last two years while we were battling COVID and they were addressing COVID issues of their own. So we’re making up lost ground.”
In 2019, Cabell County received help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address high numbers of new HIV cases after the county reported nearly 70 cases by the end of the year. Kilkenny said they worked with intervention specialists to address the problem going into 2020, but COVID delayed what could have been progress.
While the number of new cases has grown again, Kilkenny said the county will not need to bring in specialists again because they continuously work with community partners and have better practices in place to test and offer resources to those who have HIV or are at higher risk of contracting the virus.
HIV is commonly spread through injection drug use, and Kilkenny said those experience substance use disorder now have multiple organizations that can test them for HIV before they ever show symptoms.
“So a person who has a substance use disorder who’s at risk for HIV from injection drug use might seek services at the homeless shelter, we can test there,” he said. “They might get sick and go to the emergency room. Based on their risk factors, they can be tested there. They might get admitted to the hospital for an illness and while they’re in the hospital be tested there. They might decide to go into recovery, and when they go to their treatment program, they’ll be tested there.”
Dr. Judith Feinberg, professor of behavioral medicine and psychiatry, professor of medicine in infectious disease and vice chair of medicine for research for West Virginia University, has focused on HIV research, testing and education for roughly 40 years, with the last 10 years focused primarily on HIV as a consequence of injection drug use.
Feinberg said before the pandemic, the average number of newly identified HIV cases was around 77 a year, but the Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Serves reported as a Dec. 28, 2022, 134 new cases were identified this year throughout West Virginia.
Even with nearly doubling the average before COVID-19, Feinberg said she thinks there are many more cases that have gone undiagnosed, whether it is due to lack of access to health care or someone not showing symptoms and not getting tested.
“The ability to, to make diagnosis of any kind, not just HIV but cancer and heart disease and you know, everything else really plummeted in the COVID in the first two years of the pandemic because everything was so shut down,” she said. “I think all of our numbers for years now have not been, since like, 2018-2019, have not been accurate because this is a hard population to reach.”
It can take eight to 10 years for a person who contracts HIV to develop symptoms, Feinberg said, and by then, the person can develop AIDS. For this reason, Feinberg said it is important for health departments, such as the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, to work with their communities and test those at higher risk even when people do not show symptoms.
Feinberg said when it comes to syringe exchange programs, health officials do not encourage injection drug use, but it is a way to ensure people are as healthy as they can be when they are wanted to recover. Since HIV is most often spread through injection drug use, decreasing the amount of times people may share syringes can decrease transmission.
“The whole point of syringe services programs are to keep people healthy, or healthier so they have fewer medical burdens when they’re ready for recovery,” she said. “But also it’s a chance to interact with them and build a bond and treat them with some dignity. So that they come to trust you. So they do get sick, they go back to the health department and say, you know, I think I need a test.”
Kilkenny said programs exist now helping individuals who have HIV to get resources they need, whether it is housing, medication or other treatment.
“We’re now at the point where in Cabell County the capacity exists for a person who’s identified with HIV infection who is homeless, we can get them services from the Coalition for the Homeless,” he said. “If they have substance use disorder, we can get them immediately into substance use treatment. They have this potentially deadly infectious disease we can get them infectious disease consultation within days.”