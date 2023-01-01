The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell-Huntington Health Department workers demonstrate how the INSTI HIV finger prick test is conducted in this file photo at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County saw an increase in newly identified HIV cases for 2022, but health officials say that increase is likely due to limited testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO and Health Officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department Dr. Michael Kilkenny said as of Dec. 14, Cabell County had reported 54 newly identified cases of HIV for 2022. Kilkenny said for 2021, there were about 35 newly reported cases.

