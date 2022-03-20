HUNTINGTON — As the housing market surges, homeowners may see an increased value in their property.
In February, the Associated Press reported that sales of previously occupied homes rose nationally 6.7% from December to January as buyers wanted to avoid higher mortgage rates, leaving the number of available houses on the market at a record low. The median home price was $350,300, up 15.4% from January 2021.
An upward trend in home values is true for the local market, said Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson.
He said his office’s role is to appraise properties. It tracks the sales of homes within the county each year and uses that information in making an assessment. The state requires the assessment to be within plus or minus 10% of what it would be on the market, he said. The county commission sets excess levy rates, and the sheriff’s office collects taxes.
“If you try to put a percentage on it, that would be impossible because it depends on location as with any real estate,” Johnson said.
The state sent out letters earlier this year to those whose property value increased more than 10% for the $1,000 assessed value, Johnson said.
The value of used cars has also increased, Johnson said. Last year, the Association of West Virginia Assessors requested the state use previous values on car estimates for taxes. Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order that would allow the tax commissioner to make a schedule of car values based on the lowest values shown in a used car guide from the lowest value from the current year or previous year.
“So rather than people seeing this large increase on their cars, they’re not going to have that increase due to what the governor allowed us to do,” Johnson said.
