IRONTON — Dr. Colton Copley faces Doug Malone, an independent candidate, in the Nov. 3 general election for a four-year term on the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners.
The job pays $68,671 per year.
Copley, a Lawrence County commissioner for two years, is a Republican. Copley, 36, of South Point, is an emergency room doctor at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was appointed commissioner by the Lawrence County Republican Central Committee after the death of Bill Pratt.
“I feel I have been an asset to the county in different ways” since being appointed commissioner, Copley said. “I have worked hard to save the county money through my knowledge of medical billing for prisoners at the Lawrence County Jail. I saved the county more than $400,000.”
Copley said he has been working with the Lawrence Economic Development Corp. to bring economic growth to the area.
“We need to try to provide better access to our highways and find sites for business to come here. We are centrally located,” he said. “We also need to ensure we have water and access to utilities for our residents.”
Malone, 46, of Coal Grove, has served 13 years as a township trustee in Perry Township. He is running as an independent candidate. His father, Doug Malone, also served as county commissioner.
“My goal is to watch over the county budget and check for wasteful and unnecessary spending,” Malone said. “I will have daily office hours at the Lawrence County Courthouse. I will be available every day. People won’t have to track me down.”
Malone said he plans to work with state representatives and the Lawrence Economic Development Corp. to bring jobs to the area.
“We have so many resources. We have an industrial park (in South Point to develop),” he said.
Copley said he is working to come up with plans for a new Lawrence County Jail. He said he went to Franklin County to talk with officials there about their construction of a new jail.
“We are gaining momentum,” he said.
A new jail will cost $25 million to $30 million.
“We got a report back last month. We need to have a shovel-ready project,” he said. “Other Ohio counties have the same (jail) problem. Lawrence County isn’t in a financial position to pay for this all on our own.
“Let’s quit kicking the can down the road about the jail,” Malone said. “We have to do something.”
Malone said a new ambulance station in Rome Township should have been built by now.
“The tax was passed for that reason,” he said.
He also thinks some of the tax money should have been set aside to pay ambulance crews.
The county is on track to open ambulance stations in Rock Hill and Rome Township, Copley said.
“We have plans to put a station in Rome,” he said.
Initially, plans called for a combined ambulance station and senior center in Rome Township. Plans are moving ahead on a senior center.
“We’re going to move forward and find the best possible site to build the ambulance station as quickly as possible,” Copley said.
It took an extra nine months to get a suitable bid on the ambulance station in Rock Hill, Copley said.
“We saved $300,000,” he said.
Copley hopes to have plans for a new ambulance station in Rome Township by the end of 2021.
Malone said the county needs to find out why campground access has been limited in the Wayne National Forest.
“We need to get that resolved,” he said.
“I will be there to support the senior citizens,” Malone said. “You can’t do enough for seniors.”
Copley said commissioners have been accessible to the public despite the pandemic.
“It’s very important to respond to the public and the press,” he said.