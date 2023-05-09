The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PEIA PBMs

West Virginia Independent Pharmacy Association Director Matt Walker discusses some of the issues with pharmacy benefit managers during a meeting Sunday of the Joint Standing Committee on Insurance and PEIA. Legislators moved interim committee meetings this month to the campus of Marshall University.

 Will Price | WV Legislative Photography

HUNTINGTON — The state’s independent pharmacies are heading toward an “access cliff,” pushed toward the edge by poor reimbursement rates paid by pharmacy benefit managers, according to testimony Sunday during interim legislative committee meetings at Marshall University.

Pharmacy benefit managers are companies that act as third-party administrators of prescription drug programs for commercial health plans, self-insured employer plans, Medicare Part D plans, the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, and state government employee plans like the Public Employees Insurance Agency.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you