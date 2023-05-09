West Virginia Independent Pharmacy Association Director Matt Walker discusses some of the issues with pharmacy benefit managers during a meeting Sunday of the Joint Standing Committee on Insurance and PEIA. Legislators moved interim committee meetings this month to the campus of Marshall University.
HUNTINGTON — The state’s independent pharmacies are heading toward an “access cliff,” pushed toward the edge by poor reimbursement rates paid by pharmacy benefit managers, according to testimony Sunday during interim legislative committee meetings at Marshall University.
Pharmacy benefit managers are companies that act as third-party administrators of prescription drug programs for commercial health plans, self-insured employer plans, Medicare Part D plans, the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, and state government employee plans like the Public Employees Insurance Agency.
Express Scripts is the current pharmacy benefit manager for PEIA.
The West Virginia Independent Pharmacy Association represents 100 of the state’s 200 independent pharmacies and, since the organization’s inception in 2016, has been working on issues related to pharmacy benefit managers, association director Matt Walker said in testimony before the Joint Standing Committee on Insurance and PEIA.
“Really, there’s a lack of trust between West Virginia’s pharmacies and PEIA’s pharmacy benefit managers that they’ve used in the past and currently,” Walker said.
Walker said the state’s pharmacies are reimbursed well below cost for more than 95% of name-brand prescriptions, often obliterating any profits they make filling generic prescriptions.
“You fill one bad brand prescription and ... you’re underwater for the entire day. That’s just not something that’s sustainable,” Walker said.
For a 90-day supply of the diabetes medication Ozempic, which costs $2,557.08 for the pharmacy, Express Scripts reimburses only $2,416.59, for a loss of $140.49, Walker said. A 90-day supply of the diabetes medication Symlin costs the pharmacy $4,663.52, but the reimbursement is $4,082.51, a loss of $581.01, he said.
“The worst thing that can possibly happen for a pharmacist is to turn away their community members, their friends and family who want to fill at their pharmacies, who might not have access to another pharmacy for miles and miles,” Walker said. “But how long can they take this kind of stuff? That’s the question.”
Walker said the problem may eventually lead to an “access cliff,” a point where independent pharmacies will no longer be able to accept PEIA plans.
“PEIA is very close, maybe even has fallen off, in some instances, of a pharmacy access cliff, meaning West Virginians don’t have access to fill prescriptions around the state, especially in rural underserved areas,” Walker said.
Kroger recently announced its pharmacies will no longer accept plans on the Express Scripts network, a move that will cost the company $100 million in monthly revenue, Walker said. This means anyone with PEIA coverage, or any plan that uses Express Scripts, won’t be able to have their prescriptions covered at Kroger pharmacies.
“That doesn’t just happen, right? A business doesn’t just give up that kind of revenue unless they’re being seriously, seriously mistreated or underpaid,” Walker said. “I feel like West Virginia independent pharmacies are next to go off the cliff.”
Committee members heard a similar warning last month from John Lambert, an independent pharmacy owner from Romney, who said annual losses of $30,000 or more are not uncommon.
“The issue then becomes, if you can’t be profitable doing it, eventually, you go out of business, or you make the choice to exclude those members from the services you provide,” Lambert said.
Walker said it may already be starting. In the past six months, roughly a dozen of the state’s independent pharmacies either closed or were acquired, he said.
PEIA’s approach to pharmacy benefit management is harming the broader health care infrastructure by pinching smaller pharmacies to the point of razor-thin margins, Walker said.
“Eventually, we’re not going to have independent pharmacists,” Walker said. “We feel like this makes the network unstable.”
Pharmacy benefit managers rely heavily on the use of mail-order prescription services and, in many cases, own automated dispensing facilities that fill and ship prescriptions, according to the National Center for Policy Analysis.
Walker said the Independent Pharmacy Association believes patients should have access to mail-order options, but said they often undercut the local economy and reduce face-to-face care.
Walker also suggested moving away from rebate chasing and focusing more on getting the lowest net cost on the front end.
“The one thing I know about drug rebates is, if you get a drug rebate, you paid too much on the front end,” Walker said.
Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.
