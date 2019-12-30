HUNTINGTON — A man who evaded police for a little less than a month following an armed robbery in Guyandotte earlier this year was indicted by a Cabell County grand jury this month.
Shawn Tyler Cook, 27, was indicted on one count of first-degree robbery. Cook was booked in the Western Regional Jail Thursday morning and was given no bond.
According to criminal complaints, Cook struck Shane Edie in the face with a pistol during a robbery Aug. 23 at Cook’s residence in the 400 block of Bridge Street in Guyandotte.
The hit caused Edie’s teeth to break and his mouth to sustain a gash and puncture wound, resulting in disfigurement. Around $120 and a cellphone were stolen.
Cook was arrested Sept. 6 after leaving the area.
Also indicted this month for first-degree robbery was Jessica Hollie-Ann Pennington, 23, of Huntington.
Pennington was arrested in October after she allegedly struck a woman in the head after stealing her wallet.
According to criminal complaints, Pennington approached the victim and asked for a cigarette. The victim told police that Pennington then grabbed her wallet out of her right pocket. She said when she attempted to stop the robbery, Pennington struck her in the right side of her head.
Pennington was later found with the wallet.
Also indicted for first-degree robbery was:
- Michael Rusten Rowe, of Huntington. He also faces one count of burglary. According to the indictment, Rowe allegedly used threat of deadly force by presenting a firearm or other deadly weapon to rob a woman in the 700 block of Buffington Street in July 2017.
- Marquel Tyrell Felton, of Junction City, Kansas City. He also faces one count of conspiracy. According to the indictment, Felton robbed a man in October by using physical violence, such as striking or suffocating. The indictment alleges he conspired with unknown persons to commit the act.