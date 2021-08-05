HUNTINGTON — A Huntington teenager has been indicted on manslaughter and other charges in relation to the 2020 shooting death of 16-year-old Tayla Johnson.
Jay Keith Hudson was indicted in July by a Cabell County grand jury on a count of involuntary manslaughter (a misdemeanor) and wanton endangerment (a felony). He was also charged with misdemeanor obstructing an officer, a charge that states he unlawfully and intentionally hindered or obstructed an officer during the investigation.
Johnson died of a gunshot wound May 20, 2020, in the 1000 block of 22nd Street. Hudson was arraigned and taken to a detention center at the time, but details related directly to Johnson’s death were not released.
Two adults in the home, Kelly Ingels, 45, and Freda Ingels, 40, were arrested on drug charges shortly after Johnson’s death.
Kelly Ingels was charged with selling a firearm to a juvenile as well. He was later charged in federal court and pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and transfer of a firearm to a juvenile.
Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said Ingels sold a firearm to a juvenile identified as “JH” for cash and marijuana via Facebook on May 20. During an investigation into that sale, officers obtained a search warrant for his home at 920 1/2 23rd St. in Huntington. During the execution of that search warrant, officers located about 11 grams of meth and digital scales.
During an interview, Ingels admitted to possessing the meth for sale. He said he suffered from substance use disorder at the time he possessed and sold the gun to the juvenile.
According to a sentencing memorandum filed in federal court, the defendant was family friends with a 15-year-old boy, who asked if he could purchase a .22 caliber revolver the defendant had. Kelly Ingels agreed to sell the pistol for $125, but the teen said he would pay with $75 and marijuana.
Kelly Ingels’ attorney, Sebastian Joy, said his client did not intend for any harm to occur and sold the firearm to feed himself and his family during a time of need.
Joy’s West Virginia law license has since been suspended after the Kentucky Bar Association found him guilty of engaging in professional misconduct.
Freda Ingels, 40, is housed at Western Regional Jail and charged in an unrelated case with murder and malicious wounding stemming from a kidnapping and homicide investigation into the death of Bertha Bryant, who died in December 2020.