HUNTINGTON — Indictments returned last year against two former Cabell County politicians have been dismissed due to what a judge ruled as an improper presentment of evidence to jurors.
Thomas McCallister, a former Huntington City Council member and mayoral candidate, was indicted last year on charges of malicious assault and use of a firearm during commission of a felony, and his brother, Johnny McCallister, a retired Cabell County magistrate, was charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
The investigation into the men began April 27, 2019, after police were dispatched to a shots-fired call around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of West 3rd Street in Huntington. The shooting victim, Ron McDowell Jr., said two men, believed to be the McCallisters, were holding him at gunpoint, lead investigator Andre Jackson said during Thomas McCallister’s preliminary hearing in May 2019.
McDowell was shot while on the phone with 911, and Thomas McCallister admitted to a responding police officer he shot McDowell, Jackson said. Defense attorneys said the shooting was done in self-defense.
In January the brothers’ attorneys, Michael Eachus and David Wayne Hancock Jr., asked for the indictments to be dismissed based on unsealed grand jury transcripts that showed concerning conduct, such as the prosecutor calling Thomas McCallister “nuts.”
In orders released this week, Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard agreed with the defense by stating a substantial influence and cumulative effect of errors made during the presentation of the case failed to preserve the integrity of the grand jury process.
“As an outspoken elected official in the past, certainly some people have formed opinions about (Thomas McCallister). Some people may have formed positive opinions, and some may have formed negative opinions about him. Regardless, any defendant is entitled to a fair grand jury process,” he wrote.
The ruling does not prevent the case from being presented again to the grand jury in the future.
During the September hearing, which led to the indictments, transcripts show Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers confirmed to jurors that Thomas McCallister is a former councilman, to which a juror called him “guilty” with no explanation.
A witness asked if they wanted to leave and the prosecutor in return said, “OK. I know he’s nuts. So, nobody has any problem deliberating on this indictment?” The jurors replied “no” and he was indicted.
Howard said the fairness required by law was lost when the juror who, without provocation, said McCallister was guilty was not asked why the statement had been made. The statement alone could have affected the decision-making process of another juror, who may not have been familiar with the case or defendant, he wrote.
Howard said the witness and prosecutor statements were also improper and contributed to the dismissal. He said a prosecution attorney by law can only appear to present, by sworn witnesses, evidence of an alleged crime, and to give instructions to the juror, not to influence it in reaching a decision.
“The prosecutor, although most likely unintentionally, may have improperly influenced the grand jury by stating that the defendant was ‘nuts,’” he said.
Howard said since Johnny McCallister’s name arose from the presentment of his brother’s case, it, too, must be dismissed. He added as soon as Johnny McCallister’s culpability was questioned, Hammers should have recused himself from further presentment, given McCallister’s connection to his office as a former Cabell County magistrate and investigator for the prosecutor’s office.
Hammers recused his office once the indictments were returned. Mason County Prosecutor Ronald F. Stein Jr. was assigned to represent the prosecution, but special assistant prosecuting attorney Wayne Hancock appeared on behalf of the state at the last hearing.
Hancock argued the “nuts” statement was made merely in an attempt to calm the grand jury and return the room to order and the “guilty” comment was made as a joke; however, Howard said in the order there was no way to know that.