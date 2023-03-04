IRONTON — A dozen people were indicted earlier this week on felony 4 and felony 5 charges that generally don’t end in prison sentences in Ohio.
Felony 4 charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 18 month and felony 5 cases carry a maximum prison sentence of 12 months in prison. However, the state is seeking resolutions other than prison in such cases.
Caleb T. Hamm, 25, of the 2300 block of Spring Valley Drive, Huntington, was indicted on charges of disrupting public service and domestic violence.
Cyril D. D-Errico, 51, of the 4000 block of Green Valley Road, Huntington, was charged with failure to appear.
Tanner A. Miller, 27, of the 1800 block of 12th Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
James F. Unrue III, 39, of Kenwood Drive, Russell, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
Matthew R. Clark, 35, of Hinkley Hollar Road, Portsmouth, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
Bryan K. Shackelford, 39, of Greenbo Boulevard, Flatwoods, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
Alley K. Douglas, 24, of Township Road 1211, South Point, was indicted on a charge of trespass in a habitation.
Larry W. Stapleton, 55, of Catro Road, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings ($19,500).
Charla D. Campbell, 43, of Clark Street, Flatwoods, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Deanna L. Fry, 45, of Private Drive 2408, South Point, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and misdemeanor theft.
Kelly W. Stapleton, 47, of Catro Road, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.
Buddy A. Jenkins, 42, of Ohio 141, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
