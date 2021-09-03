HUNTINGTON — A man initially jailed on firearm charges after the shooting death of his girlfriend has been indicted for murder in her death.
Deontae Cortez Hale, 27, of Huntington, was indicted by a Cabell County grand jury in August on charges of second-degree murder, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and wanton endangerment.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, at about 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 2020, deputies responded to a shooting call on Gary Drive, just off East Pea Ridge Road near Barboursville.
Upon arrival, they were met by Hale, who said his girlfriend, Stephanie Nicole Childers, 23, had been shot. The 23-year-old woman from Huntington was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hale was charged because several firearms were found in the residence and he was prohibited from possessing them, Zerkle said. However, murder charges were presented to the grand jury after the completion of the investigation.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in August. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence:
- Christian Anthony Brown (unit block of Garden Lane, Huntington): Wanton endangerment, unlawful restraint and domestic assault.
- Nicholas Dontey Corbitt (Columbus, Ohio): Entry of a building other than a dwelling, destruction of property and petit larceny.
- David Aaron Clemons (1100 block of Rear Norway Avenue, Huntington): Strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault.
- Alec Blake Davis (Kenova, West Virginia): Wanton endangerment.
- Kevin Scott Fox (2900 block of Black Hollow Road, Huntington): Burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy and receiving a stolen automobile.
- Stephanie N. Gillispie (1000 block of 7th Avenue, Huntington): Entry of a building other than a dwelling and petit larceny.
- Cristina Leah Leach (Culloden, West Virginia): Delivery of fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, conspiracy and person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
- Patrick Antoni Maje (3500 block of Nickel Plate Road, Huntington): Soliciting a minor via computer.
- Ossama Mazagri (1900 block of 6th Avenue, Huntington): Delivery of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
- Harold Roy Midkiff Jr. (2500 block of 10th Avenue, Huntington): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons and improper registration.
- Harold Roy Midkiff Jr. (2500 block of 10th Avenue): Burglary, unlawful assault and second-degree sexual assault.