HUNTINGTON — A Milton man accused of shooting a man in the face during a custody exchange last year has been indicted.
Shaquille Anthony Barnwell, 28, was indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on counts of malicious assault, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and wanton endangerment.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, police were called to a shooting on Hayleigh Street in Milton about 6 p.m. Oct. 20, 2021, where they found John Henry Wells III, 30, had been shot in the chest and face.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Barnwell had asked Wells to leave the residence, but Wells refused. Barnwell is accused of leaving his home, going to his vehicle parked out front and retrieving a firearm before he came back inside the home, where he shot Wells. Wells then left the home and went to his vehicle.
Barnwell is housed at South Central Regional Jail in Kanawha County on a $120,000 cash-only bond.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in February. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence:
Phillip Willie Morris (Cleveland, Ohio): Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy.
Megan Joy McDonald-Howard (1300 block of 8th Avenue, Huntington): Delivery of fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
Christopher Mark O-Brian (2300 block of Johnstown Road, Huntington): Failure to register as a sex offender.
Daniel Lee Pottorff (400 block of Spurlock Creek Road, Barboursville): Strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault.
David Lee Roseberry (400 block of Park Circle, Huntington): Child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, driving under the influence, driving under the influence with an unemancipated minor in the vehicle and obstructing.
Brandon Zachery Ross (800 block of Virginia Avenue, Huntington): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Mark Anthony Saxton (2900 block of 5th Avenue, Huntington): Wanton endangerment and person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Joseph Stephon-Lavon Stephens (Cleveland, Ohio): Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy.
Ricky Elton Stevens Jr. (2700 block of Cedar Grove Court, Huntington): Entry of a building other than a dwelling, third-offense shoplifting and grand larceny.
Dashea Lasal Thomas (Inkster, Michigan): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy.
Ralph Gregory Thompson III (300 block of 27th Street, Huntington): Third-offense shoplifting.
Nathan Jack Toler (Ashton, West Virginia): Receiving a stolen automobile, receiving stolen property, being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Wade Walker (800 block of 12th Street, Huntington): Failure to register as a sex offender.
Brittany Marie Wells (Akron, Ohio): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and driving under the influence.
John Christopher Young (Leon, West Virginia): Forgery and uttering.