HUNTINGTON — A Dunbar, West Virginia, man has been indicted after he was accused of shooting someone at a motel outside of Huntington last year.
Jahson Anthony Elijah Gresham, 19, was indicted on counts of malicious assault and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
During the investigation into the Dec. 24, 2020, shooting, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at the Red Roof Inn, located just off U.S. 60 outside of Huntington.
Upon arrival, Cabell County sheriff deputies found Anthony Williams, 18, of Huntington, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital for the wound, which had appeared to be non-life threatening. Zerkle added at the time police believed the shooting might have involved a love triangle.
GREETER ATTACK: An Ona man has been indicted after he was accused of attacking a Walmart greeter near Barboursville earlier this year.
Joshua Alan Adkins, 32, of Ona, was indicted on a charge of malicious assault.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, the defendant entered the Barboursville Walmart March 29 and after walking into the store, turned around toward the exit and proceeded to attack the greeter.
The greeter was struck more than 15 times in the face until he fell to the floor before the defendant stood over him and continued to punch him in the face and body. The defendant then exited Walmart.
Police did not release a reason as to what started the incident.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in October. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence:
Robert W. Little Jr. (600 block of 4th Avenue, Huntington): Domestic battery, petit larceny and grand larceny.
Holly Renee Lizotte (Charleston): Third-offense shoplifting.
Jessica Lockhart (Milton): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy,
Jacob Tyler Mayo (100 block of Perry Street, Huntington): Third-offense shoplifting.
Aaron Michale Pankey (1300 block of 18th Street, Huntington): Strangulation and domestic battery.
Christina Lynn Perkins (2200 block of Johnstown Road, Huntington): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Shannae Leigh Ratliff (Kenova): Receiving a stolen vehicle, conspiracy and destruction of property.
Jared Tyler Shaver (Jane Lew, West Virginia): First-degree robbery and malicious assault.
Tyler Shakeiim Smith (1400 block of Charleston Avenue, Huntington): Burglary, battery and unlawful restraint.
Kala Justus Sothen (Salt Rock): Burglary and conspiracy.
Matthew Mark Strawderman (1800 block of Marcum Terrace, Huntington): Malicious assault and strangulation.
Timothy Lee Townsend (Milton): Attempt to commit a felony.
Shawn Kevin Travis (2100 block of Miller Road, Huntington): Entry of a building other than a dwelling and petit larceny.
Amanda Teri Triplett (West Hamlin, West Virginia): Entry of a building other than a dwelling and grand larceny.
Robert Demon Wade (2100 block of Marcum Terrace, Huntington): Third-offense driving under the influence and driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI conviction.
Jessica Rae Wheeler (Milton, Huntington): Malicious assault, domestic battery and domestic assault.
Nicholas Trent White (1100 block of 26th Street, Huntington): Grand larceny and conspiracy.