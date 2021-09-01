HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man and woman have been indicted on human trafficking charges after a Huntington hotel worker alerted police last year to a woman being held captive and forced to perform sex work.
Anthony Wayne Ashworth, 51, and Whitney Nicole Burgess, 31, both of Huntington, were indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on charges of human trafficking and conspiracy. Ashworth was also charged with use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm. Burgess was additionally indicted on a charge of assault during the commission of a felony.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies responded Nov. 12, 2020, to a complaint from the general manager of a hotel in the 3000 block of 16th Street Road.
The deputies met a woman who said she had been dropped off at the location willingly a few days prior, but upon arrival the defendants took her phone and would not let her leave their hotel room. She said Ashworth, a convicted murderer, had pointed a firearm at her to intimidate her into staying.
The victim reported she had been forced to have sex with men invited to the room by Ashworth, who would receive money for the acts.
The complaint said the victim was able to escape with the firearm, which she took from the room for protection, to the front desk.
Upon their detainment, both defendants denied the allegations but provided inconsistent stories as to how they met the victim, the complaint said.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in August. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence:
Damona Darnell Neal (200 block of Oakland Avenue, Huntington): Burglary, strangulation, domestic battery, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference.
James Eurskia Newton Jr. (4600 block of Rush Hollow Road, Ona): Strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault.
Robin Lee Nolan (Lexington, Kentucky): Intimidation of a public official or employee.
Thomas Brandon Riley (1500 block of Main Street, Barboursville): First-degree sexual assault, incest, sexual abuse by a person in position of trust to a child.
Vincent Frank Sardo (Culloden): Fraudulent use of an access device, wanton endangerment, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, domestic assault and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Gregory Allen Sovine (600 block of 4th Avenue, Huntington): Third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI convictions, improper registration, no proof of insurance and no motor vehicle inspection.
Jumar Jamel Tuft (4500 block of Green Valley Road, Huntington): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.
Tristan Webb (400 block of Homestead Place, Huntington): Second-degree sexual assault.
Tristian Webb (400 block of Homestead Place, Huntington): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
James Lee Young (Culloden): Delivery of fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
