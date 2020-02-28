IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury returned more than 30 indictments earlier this week, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson. There were no undercover drug indictments this month.
Nathaniel Blankenship, 39, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, was indicted on trafficking and possession of 14.5 grams of heroin, aggravated possession of meth and possession of drug abuse instruments.
Jason Daniel Crank, 35, of Youngstown, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of felonious assault by stabbing an individual with a knife in Lawrence County on Dec. 19.
Brendan T. Moore, 18, of the 300 block of Neal Avenue, Ironton, was indicted on charges of felonious assault and felony child endangering.
Marc A. Wilkes, 42, of the 400 block of 29th Street, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of felonious assault. He is charged with stabbing another individual with a knife Feb. 1.
Scott Allen Zornes, 57, of Private Drive 6585, Kitts Hill, was indicted on driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The charge included a specification that Zornes has pleaded guilty to DUI at least five times in the past 20 years.
Robert B. Stokes, 35, of Shanandoah, Virginia, and a co-defendant, Darin M. Preston, 28, of Staunton, Virginia, both were charged with receiving stolen property, a Glock handgun, and tampering with evidence.
Charles G. Thacker II, 40, of the 700 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington, was charged with aggravated trafficking of 12 grams of meth, aggravated possession of meth, illegal manufacturing of drugs and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. The charges also seek possession of $142 in cash and a Smith & Wesson firearm.
Christopher P. Smith, 36, a homeless resident, was charged with the aggravated possession of 4.7 grams of meth.
Brandon S. Cron, 26, of Coal Bank Hollow, Ironton, was indicted on charges of identity fraud, aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.
Clarence Botkins, 47, of Private Drive 4287, Ironton, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance and aggravated possession of drugs.
Jonathan Jarvis, 29, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and felony vandalism.
Tracy Dement, 48, of Private Drive 4442, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor charge of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
James M. Simpkins, 51, of the 2200 block of Winchester Avenue, Ashland, was charged with aggravated possession of more than 7 grams of meth.
Wayland G. Riffe, 35, of County Road 22, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs.
Stephen Lynch, 47, of Overlook Drive, Chesapeake, was indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.
Cody J.M. Cantrell, 26, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of 8.26 grams of meth and resisting arrest.
John R. Barnhart Jr., 58, of Township Road 204, Willow Wood, was indicted on a charge of theft from a person in a protected class.
Travis Eplion, 23, of the 1000 block of Thornburg Street, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Seth Jeffers, 23, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of the theft of a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe from Riverside Recovery.
Brandon Scott McClasky, 19, of County Road 21, Ironton, was indicted on charges of breaking and entering, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of meth.
Leora Porter, 38, of Pine Terrace Drive, Ashland, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance and aggravated possession of drugs.
Austin M. Sharp, 24, of the 1800 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin.
Ryan Allen Bowman, 21, of the 2400 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of breaking and entering and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rashawn J. Tillman, 20, of Detroit, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance.
Jacquez Shawn-Ronee Robinson, 20, of Detroit, was charged with receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture ($7,775 in cash).
Melissa K. Lyons, 43, of Pike Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
Ashley E. McCann, 27, of the 400 block of Adams Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
Bobbie Jo Adams, 41, of Powell Lane, Flatwoods, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
Thomas V. Thompson, 41, of Private Drive 909, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of possession of meth.
Jimmy J. Lanbert, 32, of County Road 25, Pedro, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Derek A. McCord, 31, of Junction City, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.