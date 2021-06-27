HUNTINGTON — Two people have been indicted by a Cabell County grand jury after they were accused of using a firearm in separate crimes.
Meagan Hope Crihfield, 33, of Parkersburg, was indicted on charges of wanton endangerment, malicious assault, and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
According to the Huntington Police Department, police were called to a shooting in the 800 block of 8th Street about 1:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
In an unrelated case, Barry Keith Ratliff, 56, of Ona, was indicted on a count of wanton endangerment in what police called a road rage incident Nov. 2, 2020.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said two vehicles were traveling eastbound on U.S. 60 in Ona around 12:30 p.m. when an altercation surrounding a traffic incident started. One vehicle pulled into a driveway and the second vehicle followed. Ratliff is accused of firing two shots at the first vehicle before driving away.
No one was injured, and Zerkle said the bullets did not strike the vehicle.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in May. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence:
Paul Jason McMaster (800 block of Marcum Terrace, Huntington): Burglary and destruction of property.
Joshua Allen Messer (1500 block of Pine Lane, Huntington): Grand larceny, fleeing without a vehicle and obstructing an officer.
Andrew Shea Messinger (2800 block of Highlawn Court): Entry of a building other than a dwelling, grand larceny and conspiracy.
Walter Michael Murphy (200 block of Short Street, Huntington): First-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust to a child and incest.
Cody Leigh Pelfrey (1100 block of Norway Avenue, Huntington): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and escape.
Chad Allen Powell (Barnersville, Ohio): Third-offense shoplifting.
Kendra Raye Preston (Second Creek, West Virginia): Destruction of property, obstructing an officer and battery on a police officer.
John Edward Spears (1100 block of 20th Street, Huntington): Third-offense shoplifting.
Heaven Leighann Stephens (500 block of 6th Avenue): Burglary, conspiracy and fleeing without a vehicle.
Brandon Winn Stevens (2200 block of 9th Avenue): Receiving stolen auto and petit larceny.
Jesse James Stevens (400 block of 5th Avenue, Huntington): Burglary.
Harley Cheyenne Thompson (600 block of 10th Street, Huntington): First-degree robbery.
Isaiah Marquise Tyson (Detroit, Michigan): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
Alonza Washington (600 block of 7th Street): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy.
David Michael Weaver (1900 block of Lee Avenue, Huntington): First-degree robbery.
Adrian D. White (800 block of Byers Court, Huntington): Delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of fentanyl.
Marquis Linell Williams (1100 block of 13th Street, Huntington): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.