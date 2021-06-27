HUNTINGTON — Two men were indicted by a Cabell County grand jury in May on charges of attempted murder related to the shooting of men in separate incidents.
Alonzo Dewayne “Wayne” Harden, 26, was indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
He is accused of shooting Jeremiah S. Walker on Sept. 3, 2020.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police were called to the scene near the intersection of Oney Avenue and Highland Street, where they found Walker, 30, of Huntington, who had been shot.
About 10:20 a.m. the next day, a patrol officer located Harden’s vehicle and arrested him, police said.
In an unrelated case, Jonathan Thomas Foster, 19, was indicted on counts of malicious assault, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony and wanton endangerment.
His arrest came Dec. 11, 2020, when police were called to an apartment complex along Garden Lane in the East Pea Ridge area outside Huntington, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said.
The victim, Samuel R. Blackwell, 24, was found to have been shot in the thigh. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Zerkle said Blackwell identified Foster as the shooter and said the incident began as a neighbor dispute involving a dog.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, the pair had been arguing when Foster went to get a gun from his girlfriend before he returned and shot the victim in the leg.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in May. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence:
- James Anthony Bassett (1000 block of 26th Street, Huntington): Failure to register as a sex offender.
- Gregory Thomas Bowen (3200 block of Maple Court, Huntington): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
- Tina Marie Brown (1500 block of Jefferson Avenue): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
- Allen Bernard Brown (600 block of 7th Street): Delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy.
- Justin Page Campbell (2600 block of Guyan Avenue): Entry of a building other than a dwelling, grand larceny and conspiracy.
- Delores S. Chaney (1200 block of Spring Valley Drive, Huntington): Grand larceny.
- James Paul Tate Cooper (500 block of 6th Avenue): Burglary, conspiracy, fleeing without a vehicle and obstructing an officer.
- Rusty Edward Cremeans (2200 block of 3rd Street, Culloden): Grand larceny, conspiracy, detective equipment, fleeing without a vehicle and obstructing an officer.
- Ryan Keith Edwards (Proctorville, Ohio): Grand larceny.
- Caleb Joshua Fannin (6000 block of U.S. 60, Barboursville): Child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury.
- Stevie Nicole Farnsworth (400 block of Camp Street, Huntington): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
- Thomas Edgar Farris (600 block of 4th Avenue, Huntington): Failure to register as a sex offender and malicious assault.
- Brandon L. Haynes (Point Pleasant, West Virginia): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing an officer.
- Joshua Alan Jordan (Chesapeake, Ohio): Attempt to commit a felony, entry of a building other than a dwelling and petit larceny.
- Dustin Conrad Keuter (1000 block of 7th Avenue, Huntington): Entry of a building other than a dwelling and destruction of property.
- Marquis Kiiyhan Lewis (600 block of Trenton Place, Huntington): Burglary, second-offense domestic assault, second-offense domestic battery, fleeing without a vehicle and obstructing an officer.
- Nigel Patrick Lowe (1800 block of McVeigh Avenue, Huntington): Strangulation and domestic battery.