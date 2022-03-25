HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman accused of shooting a person she accused of stealing a drill has been indicted by a Cabell County grand jury.
Amanda Lynn Clark, 27, was charged on counts of malicious assault, first-degree robbery, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court last year, Huntington police were called to 3632 Moore Road in Huntington about 12:40 a.m. Oct. 8 on reports of a shooting.
Clark was accused of pointing a handgun at the victim, whom she accused of stealing a drill. The victim denied the theft and was shot by Clark in the right thigh, the complaint said.
Police accused Clark of fleeing the area, and the victim was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center by a friend for medical help.
Clark has remained housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on a $51,500 cash-only bond.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in February. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence:
- Ronald Lee Adkins (1500 block of Holderby Road, Huntington): Burglary and petit larceny.
- Brian Douglas Brannon (7200 block of Wildcat Road, Barboursville): Burglary, conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance.
- Paul Donald Brumfield (1000 block of 7th Avenue, Huntington): Burglary.
- Shane Burton (4100 block of 16th Street, Huntington): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
- Mark Adam Crabtree (6400 block of Nine Mile Road, Lesage): Strangulation, malicious assault, wanton endangerment and domestic assault.
- Wayne Franklin Dailey (1400 block of East Campbell Park Drive, Huntington): Delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy.
- Mickey Cecil Davis Jr. (St. Albans, West Virginia): Grand larceny.
- Jonathan Lamarr Evans (2600 block of Guyan Avenue, Huntington): Retaliation against a public official, battery, destruction of property, possession of a controlled substance and failure to process.
- Brian Keith Flint (2900 block of Green Valley Road): Petit larceny, receiving a stolen automobile, possession of a controlled substance and possessing a weapon in a correctional facility.
- Timothy David Hamlin (7200 block of Wildcat Road, Barboursville): Burglary, conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance.
- Derrick Deshawn Henderson (1600 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington): Strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault.
- Courtney Elizabeth Holloway (Warren, Michigan): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
- Justin Tyler James (South Point, Ohio): Entry of a building other than a dwelling and conspiracy.
- William J. Jenkins (2600 block of Collis Avenue, Huntington): First-degree sexual abuse.
- Rodil Roberto Johnson-Smith (Detroit, Michigan): Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and fleeing without a vehicle.
- Stephen Cale Kingery (Chesapeake, Ohio): Entry of a building other than a dwelling and conspiracy.
- Joshua Allen Messer (2700 block of North Terrace, Huntington): Burglary, domestic battery, domestic assault, brandishing, attempt to commit a felony, fleeing without a vehicle, escape and obstructing an officer.
- Alfred Curtis Moore (3700 block of Green Valley Road, Huntington): Strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault.