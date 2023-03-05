LEFT: Susie Stewart, of Milton, runs on the treadmill during the final event as the Marshall Recreation Center’s annual triathlon takes place on Saturday in Huntington. Stewart said she formerly ran for Marshall University in 1979.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Recreation Center’s Annual Indoor Triathlon returned after a three-year break Saturday, testing local children’s and adults’ speed while swimming, biking and running.
The athletic event welcomed about 50 participants.
Adults had to swim 300 yards, or 12 pool lengths, at the Rec Center’s pool, cycle for 8 miles in the upstairs spin studios and then complete a 2-mile run on the treadmills. Kids swam for 150 yards, or six pool lengths, cycled four miles and ran one mile, which is seven laps, on the track.
