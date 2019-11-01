HUNTINGTON — Earlier this week, as cities and counties across the state began rescheduling their trick-or-treat times because of the threat of inclement weather, organizers decided to move the 28th annual Huntington Safe Trick-or-Treat indoors to the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.
The event was offered on Halloween night, when most other festivities had been postponed. This is the second time the event has been moved indoors in the event’s 28-year history, according to a news release from the city of Huntington.
Safe Trick-or-Treat, presented by Kindred Communications, the Cabell County Commission, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Huntington Junior College, features dozens of community leaders, businesses, civic groups and first responders joining together to pass out candy to Tri-State children in a controlled environment.
For those who still want the thrill of trekking through neighborhoods costumed and in search of treats, opportunities exist this weekend. In Cabell County, including Huntington (and Westmoreland), Barboursville and Milton, trick-or-treat will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. In Wayne County, including Ceredo and Kenova, trick-or-treat will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Up-to-date trick-or-treat times in the Tri-State can be found at Herald-Dispatch.com.