Gumbo Stop Cafe displays a King Cake from Nomada Bakery and a tray of Mardi Gras-themed cupcakes made by Paula Vega Cakes while preparing for Fat Tuesday on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Heritage Station in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Though Huntington is nearly 900 miles away from New Orleans, the heart of Mardi Gras, the Carnival spirit can still be felt this time of year.
Carnival, weeks of celebrations, ramp up as the calendar inches toward Shrove Tuesday, also known as Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday.
Just as people go wild with celebrations by the time Fat Tuesday rolls around, so do they go crazy for foods such as donuts and fried dough, cinnamon-filled king cake and indulgent southern entrees like jambalaya, gumbo and fried fish.
Fat Tuesday, the last day of the Carnival season, is today, March 1. Ash Wednesday, March 2 this year, marks the first day of Lent, the six week period leading up to Easter.
