HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are asking for the public’s help and information about a man accused of robbing a store in the city’s West End over the weekend.
According to a news release from the City of Huntington, an employee of the Family Dollar store on 14th Street West reported a robbery at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday. The employee said the suspect — described as a white man in his mid-40s and approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall — entered the store, walked to the laundry detergent aisle and loaded two 20-gallon totes with laundry detergent. The suspect then attempted to leave the store with the detergent.
When an employee confronted the suspect, the suspect said he had a gun and threatened to physically assault the employee, the release said. The suspect then left the store with the detergent. No one was injured during the incident.
Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call the Huntington Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
