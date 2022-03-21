HUNTINGTON — A federal information has been filed more than a year after a former employee of Huntington Tri-State Airport was accused of embezzling more than $58,000 from the facility.
The information reports that Melissa Sue Hall 45, of South Point, Ohio, fraudulently obtained and converted approximately $49,478.64 belong to Huntington Tri-State Airport. It was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court of Southern West Virginia charging Hall with converting to own use property of another.
An information is filed in place of a grand jury indictment and can only be filed with a defendant’s consent. It is typically an indicator they plan to plead guilty to that charge.
Hall was charged with felony embezzlement in January 2021, after an investigation by the Huntington Tri-State Airport Police and Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.
Hall, employed as a financial director for Huntington Tri-State Airport, was accused of stealing over $58,000 from the business, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said in a news release. Hall was authorized to act on behalf of the organization as an agent.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Wayne County Magistrate Court, Hall left the airport Jan. 8, 2021, with $430 in marked cash to be deposited into the airport’s bank account in Ceredo. When she arrived to the bank, all checks meant for deposit were turned over, but only $170 in cash was deposited — the remaining being in her car. Hall did not know the cash had been marked.
Hall was stopped on U.S. 60 by Wayne County Sheriff’s Department deputies after she left the bank and was asked to step out of the vehicle. Deputies found the $260 marked currency in the front passenger seat and another $9,334 in cash.
The defendant admitted to taking money in the deposit, as well as the other money intended to fill the airport ATM, in an interview with Kenova Police Department. Hall told police that she started taking money around April 2020.
At the time of her arrest, Hall was accused of embezzling $21,008.64. The amount of money comes from a combined amount of $11,414.64 worth of failed deposits in the timeframe and the cash found during the Jan. 8 stop.
