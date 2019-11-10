CHARLESTON — SecureWV Hack3rConX, an information security conference, is set for Friday through Sunday, Nov. 15-17, at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Speakers include Joshua Spence, state of West Virginia, chief technology officer; Robert Klug, SonicWall senior security solution architect; and Mac Warner, West Virginia secretary of state.
Other attractions include a Hardware Hacking Village, CTF Village, Lockpick Village, Amateur Radio, PGP Key Signing Party and Kids Safe Program on Nov. 17.
Tickets are $35 for students and $75 for adults for all three days.
The conference is hosted by 304 Geeks, a West Virginia-based 501©(3) nonprofit that promotes information security awareness and education to the infosec community, the business community and the public.
For more information, visit http://securewv.org/.