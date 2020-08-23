HUNTINGTON — An initial appearance hearing for Huntington’s New Year’s Day shooting suspect was abruptly interrupted and then postponed Friday after the defendant complained of medical issues.
Kymoni “Money” Desean Davis, 31, of Detroit, was apprehended Friday in Detroit by U.S. Marshals on several warrants related to the former Kulture Hookah Bar shooting after spending nearly eight months evading police.
Davis appeared in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan for his arraignment Friday to be extradited back to West Virginia, but the hearing lasted less than three minutes after Davis said he was not being properly treated for bronchitis and asthma after his arrest earlier that day.
He is scheduled to reappear in court at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
During the hearing, Davis was audibly upset and repeatedly stated “I can’t breathe” and asked for amoxicillin, an antibiotic, and his inhaler. He complained that the chains around his stomach were too tight and that authorities watching over him were laughing at him.
“I passed out twice. I woke up, I didn’t know where I was at,” Davis said. “They just gave me my meds and they trying to play like it’s OK.”
The judge rescheduled his hearing for Monday, citing his apparent medical distress, and asked he be given medical attention.
“They don’t care. No, they not going to make sure nothing,” Davis said.
A federal indictment in U.S. District Court for Southern West Virginia charges Davis with being a felon in possession of ammunition, which he was not allowed to possess because of prior criminal convictions. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted in that case.
He also faces an active Cabell County warrant that charges him with seven counts of wanton endangerment and seven counts of malicious wounding. He has active warrants locally for burglary and domestic battery, and is wanted for fraud in Illinois with no extradition.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart and Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers are working together to determine how to proceed in the case.
Few details in the case have been released by authorities, although it garnered national attention when it occurred.
Around 1:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day, authorities responded to the call of shots fired in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington, where they found seven victims inside and outside Kulture, many of whom were intoxicated.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell previously said police identified Davis by speaking with dozens of witnesses and victims, as well as reviewing hours of video surveillance.
Local authorities would only say the incident was the result of an argument between individuals.
Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia told WXYZ-TV in Detroit, when identifying Davis as one of “Detroit’s Most Wanted,” that the suspect got into a verbal dispute with a security guard at the bar before he was kicked out and allegedly returned shortly after, firing at patrons in the establishment.
All seven victims have since been released from the hospital.