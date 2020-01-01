HUNTINGTON — At least seven people were taken to hospitals Wednesday after a shooting in the downtown area just 90 minutes into the new year.
The incident took place at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue, outside a bar. According to Cabell County 911, multiple shots were reported by callers.
Although the initial calls directed officers to the Union Pub and Grill, 1125 4th Ave., officers discovered the shots fired had taken place at Kulture, a bar at 1113 4th Ave. Several individuals were found shot inside Kulture and outside the bar, according to a news release.
Witnesses said the incident started inside Kulture and continued outside the bar, and initial information suggests that this stemmed from a dispute between individuals and was not a random act.
Marshall University student Kaleb Toler said he was taking a phone call outside of the Union Pub and Grill when the shooting occurred.
“I was in between the two bars and heard the gunshots,” Toler said. “Out of instinct, I ducked behind a car. I looked all around the street to make sure I didn’t see anyone on the ground. I probably heard between 12 and 15 gunshots.”
Toler said when the shots ceased, he re-entered the Union, where crowds were struggling to evacuate through the back exit.
The opening of the bar was approved by the Huntington Board of Zoning Appeals in July 2019 after owner Charon Reese said she wanted a private space for adults 25 and older to enjoy a relaxed and low-key atmosphere.
“I don’t want the rap music banging in my ears. I just want to have a calm location,” Reese said in July. “Everyone who I know and who I come in contact with all agree there’s nowhere for us to be.”
Reese, 40, said the idea to open the bar came from her personal struggle in finding places for her band to play in the area.
“It’s a Huntington-based band. However, I am the youngest member,” Reese said. “We never have anywhere to go. There are always kids there, and they are always naked and twerking. I wanted to have somewhere comfortable to go for people 25 and older.”
The bar’s Facebook page promoted a New Year’s Eve party featuring live music from Detroit-based hip-hop artist Rocky Badd, private rooms with professional security and contests for “best twerker” and “sexiest dressed female.” The graphic included a photo of a woman holding a gun.
City officials are now aggressively investigating the establishment’s compliance with all of its required licenses and permits, according to Communications Director Bryan Chambers.
“Any incident of this nature in the downtown or in any of our neighborhoods is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Mayor Steve Williams said in a statement Wednesday morning. “We are waiting for law enforcement investigators to provide more complete information about this incident before we determine the next steps.”
No fatalities have been reported at this time, and the shooting remains under investigation by Huntington Police.