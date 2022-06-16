HUNTINGTON — A Western Regional Jail inmate was indicted by a Cabell County grand jury after another inmate was stabbed in the neck during a fight in April.
Khalel Ragin, 20, of Detroit, Michigan, stabbed the victim, Dandre Noble, 27, with a weapon in the neck April 3 at the jail.
Ragin was charged with malicious wounding and an inmate in possession of hazardous materials. According to a news release, he is still lodged in the jail, and no one else was injured.
Ragin was originally charged with murder and booked into the jail June 8, 2020.
In October 2020, a Cabell County grand jury indicted him on one count of murder in the 2019 stabbing death of Michael Kane Edwards, 26, of Detroit.
Huntington police officers responded to the intersection of West 10th Street and Monroe Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Oct. 12, 2019, for a stabbing report. Officers found Edwards with multiple stab wounds, and he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in May. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
Virginia Kate Stamper (2000 block of Jefferson Avenue, Huntington): attempt to commit a felony; conspiracy.
James Nathan Butts (1200 block of Madison Avenue, Huntington): attempt to commit a felony; conspiracy.
Jacob Harrison Hayes (2600 block of Lower Creek Road, Milton): burglary; grand larceny.
Julian Edward Tucker (Huntington): possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Joseph Shull (Milton): five counts of fraudulent use of an access device.
Deandre Lemont Noble (Elyria, Ohio): bank robbery; conspiracy; fleeing without a vehicle; use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony; persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Deonte Davon Goodwin (Lorain, Ohio): bank robbery; conspiracy; use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony; persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Jackie Lee McComas (first block of Sycamore Street, Huntington): bank robbery; conspiracy.
Gregory Chase Bocook (first block of Smith Drive, Huntington): strangulation; malicious assault.
Tyrone Devon Williams (900 block of Madison Avenue, Huntington): possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; person prohibited from possessing a firearm; persons prohibited from possessing a concealed firearm.
Jason Bradley Libell (St. Louis, Missouri): receiving stolen automobile; driving on a suspended license for miscellaneous reasons.
Felicia Maria Rasmussen (3800 block of Bradley Road, Huntington): wanton endangerment; obstructing an officer.
Charles Garrett Bennett (600 block of 4th Avenue, Huntington): two counts of burglary; one count of destruction of property.
Jay Michael Norton (600 block of 4th Avenue, Huntington): three counts of entry of a building other than a dwelling; three counts of petit larceny.
Jason P. Perkins (1900 block of Smith Branch Road, Greenup, Kentucky): child neglect resulting in injury.
Christine Newcomb (3900 block of Mines Road, Ashland): child neglect resulting in injury.
John Mack Smith (6800 block of Mud River Road, Barboursville): two counts of second offense failure to register as a sex offender; attempt to commit a felony; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child.
Joshua Lee Day (first block of 10th Street, Huntington): entry of a building other than a dwelling.
Tayte Summer Damron (200 block of Buffalo Creek Road, Kenova): fleeing in vehicle with reckless indifference; four counts of battery on a public official; four counts of intimidation of a public official.
Sergio Darnell Washington (Wayne, Michigan): Wanton endangerment.
Willard Roscoe Starkey Jr. (3200 block of Piedmont Road, Huntington): strangulation; domestic battery; fleeing without a vehicle; escape.
James Earl Carmine (Steubenville, Ohio): destruction of property.
Brent Kevin Adams Jr. (3300 block of McCoy Road, Huntington): strangulation; domestic battery; domestic assault.
James Sylvester Thomas (1000 block of Marcum Terrace, Huntington): first-degree arson; causing injuries during an arson-related crime; malicious assault.
Gary Dale Preece Sr. (100 block of Angel Lane, Milton): five counts of distribution and exhibition of material depicting minors engaged in sexual explicit conduct; one count of sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child.