IRONTON — Union-Rome sewer district customers will have to pay higher sewer bills, but it isn't yet known how much the rate will increase or if the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners will sell the plant and its sewer lines.
The board held a three-and-a-half-hour public meeting Tuesday morning to get public input on what to do about the sewer district that serves 5,279 residential and commercial customers in eastern Lawrence County. Residential rates have stayed the same at $49.99 for about eight years.
The problem, according to Commissioners DeAnna Holliday and Dr. Colton Copley, is that the sewer district has $20 million in outstanding bond debt and another $12 million worth of work that needs to be done soon.
The sewer district bills customers some $240,000 per month and collects between $225,000 and $230,000, according to officials. However, the district needs another $102,000 per month to cover debt service and $97,000 more to cover needed improvements each month.
"The question is do we keep the district and raise rates, or sell it," Copley said.
The county owns the sewer district, but it is a separate line item and the county has no plans to use other county funds to cover district costs, he said.
While 8% to 9% of customers don't pay sewer bills, the district recovers 5% of that when tax bills are collected, Copley said.
The district has about a dozen employees, and officials want to keep those people working even if the county sells the sewer district, Holliday said.
Requests for proposals to buy the sewer district will be sent out Sept. 24 and opened Oct. 18.
None of the 15 or so people attending the session want the county to sell the sewer plant, fearing rates could double or triple in 10 years if the district assets are sold.
"We're still collecting data," Holliday said. "We have no offer to buy the plant."
Richard Wilson, a Gardner Lane resident in Rome Township, said he wants the board to keep the plant in county hands.
Copley said the last change in rate came in 2014 when rates were lowered for residential customers to $49.99 per month and the district had a $1 million surplus. No commissioners since then have changed rates, leading to existing problems, Copley said.
The county has been unsuccessful in getting grants, primarily since the existing rate structure has no extra money to match any state or federal grant the district could secure.
Last year, Aqua proposed buying the sewer district for $25.5 million. The company also proposed a 25% increase in rates the first year, 10% per year for the next four years, and 3% in each of the next five years.
The company also offered to spend $13 million on the district over the same 10-year period.
The sewer district has the capacity of 2.2 million gallons per day, but uses 700,000 gallons per day. When it rains, however, up to 5 million gallons per day can get into sewer lines, officials said.
"A private company shouldn't own a public utility," said Dennis Lyons Jr., a Rome Township resident. "I see no advantage of selling out to a public company."
Mike Finley, who won the Republican primary for commissioner earlier this year, is opposed to selling the plant.
No one spoke in favor of selling the plant.
A sewer advisory committee has recommended increasing the sewer rate to $70 per month at a minimum. Copley is concerned the rate could go up to $85 per month to make ends meet.
