PEDRO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s planning department is seeking public input for a bridge replacement project on Ohio 93 in Lawrence County.

The department’s District 9 planning department has proposed replacing the bridge at the 14.27-mile mark between Buckhorn-Superior Road and County Road 41 in Decatur Township, according to a news release.

