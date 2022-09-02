PEDRO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s planning department is seeking public input for a bridge replacement project on Ohio 93 in Lawrence County.
The department’s District 9 planning department has proposed replacing the bridge at the 14.27-mile mark between Buckhorn-Superior Road and County Road 41 in Decatur Township, according to a news release.
The bridge was built in 1979.
It will not require the acquisition of any new right of way, according to the release.
No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.
The road will remain open while the project is underway, according to the release.
The project currently is expected to be awarded in March 2023. It is funded on an 80% federal and 20% local match.
Written comments should be submitted by Sept. 21. Comments should be directed to Brandon Beck, Ohio Department of Transportation District 9 environmental supervisor, 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, Ohio, 45601 or via email to Brandon.Beck@dot.ohio.gov.
