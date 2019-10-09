IRONTON — The annual inspection of the Oakley C. Collins Bridge connecting Ironton and Russell will lead to daytime closures of the bridge several days later this month.

Starting Oct. 21 and continuing through Oct. 23, crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s bridge department will inspect the bridge’s cables, towers and deck, according to a news release.

Weather permitting, inspection crews will close the bridge between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. for three days that week.

The bridge will reopen to evening and overnight travel, according to the release.

