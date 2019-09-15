FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — Inspection of the Ashland bridges over the Ohio River in Boyd County will require lane closures and other traffic changes over the next two weeks.
Contractors will begin inspections Monday, Sept. 16, on the 12th Street (green) Ben Williamson Memorial Bridge in downtown Ashland.
The bridge, which carries traffic across the river from U.S. 52 in Ohio to U.S. 23 and U.S. 60 in Kentucky, will be reduced to one lane between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day through Friday, Sept, 20, for the inspections.
The bridge serves an average of 14,000 vehicles per day. Motorists should prepare for lengthy delays or seek alternate routes.
Inspectors will use a man lift to inspect the three-lane span.
The lanes that will be closed while the work is underway could change during the week, said Allen Blair, a spokesman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's District 9 office.
The lane closures could alternate during that week, but only one lane is to be closed at a time, Blair said.
The following week, Sept. 23-27, inspections will take place on the 13th Street (blue) Simeon Willis Bridge, which carries Ohio-bound traffic across the river between U.S. 23, U.S. 60 in Kentucky and U.S. 52 in Ohio. Motorists should expect daily lane closures on the three-lane bridge Monday through Friday and possible delays.
The bridge inspections are routine and are part of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's annual bridge maintenance and preservation program.
