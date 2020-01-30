HUNTINGTON — Teachers and school administrators interested in expanding their knowledge and understanding of black history and culture are now able to apply for the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum summer 2020 Institute on Black History Instruction at Marshall University.
The program is set for June 15-19 and will assist teachers in better integrating the study of black history into their curriculum.
Educators from across the state who specialize in history, art, social studies, music or language arts are encouraged to apply, and instruction will include courses on history, literature, dance and music.
Participants also will participate in hands-on learning opportunities with day trips to Glenwood Estate and the West Virginia State Archives in Charleston. They will use primary sources to create lesson plans that will be included in the Woodson Lyceum’s Black History Kit.
In addition to learning from local and national experts, participants’ tuition for three graduate-level professional development credits will be covered by the program, as well as a $500 stipend.
This is the third summer institute that has received funding from the West Virginia Humanities Council. It also is supported by the Glenwood Foundation, the state’s Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and other Lyceum resources, including Marshall’s Academic Affairs, College of Arts and Media, College of Education and Professional Development, Intercultural Affairs and W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications.
Twenty applicants will be selected for the institute, and those interested must apply by 5 p.m. March 13.
Details and applications can be found at www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum under the “Teachers’ Institute” tab.
Further questions about the program should be directed to Burnis R. Morris, Carter G. Woodson professor and director and co-founder of the Woodson Lyceum, at morrisb@marshall.edu.