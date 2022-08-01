HUNTINGTON — An interim director started at the Cabell County 911 Emergency Response Center on Monday.
Nazim Abbess will serve as the interim director of the center, according to Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan. The selection comes after the commission’s action to fire former 911 Center Director Mike Davis Friday.
Abbess is a logistics officer with the Cabell County Emergency Medical Service. He previously served as the former chief electronic specialist for the West Virginia State Police, and as chief radio operator and terminal agency coordinator for the Huntington Detachment of state police, Morgan said.
Abbess, who has lived in Huntington all of his life, said at the end of his first day that he was honored to be selected as interim director of the 911 Center.
“I just want to move forward with the progress that’s already been started there and I have a vision of things that … I want to accomplish for the time that I’m there,” he said.
When asked if he plans to apply for the permanent position, Abbess said he will keep it under advisement and see how the interim role goes.
Abbess began taking over duties Monday, but the commission will likely take a formal vote on a resolution during its next meeting, Thursday, Aug. 11, Morgan said. He added that Abbess has other commissioners’ support.
A permanent appointment may not happen in the short-term future, Morgan said. Abbess would be eligible for consideration if he is interested in the position.
“Mr. Abbess will take some steps to resolve an immediate personnel problem and move on with what he deems necessary for the operation,” Morgan said.
In an emergency meeting Friday, commissioners voted to remove Davis from office. He was appointed in 2005 by the county commission to serve as 911 Center director.
Davis made a public Facebook post late Friday night.
“With the sad passing of one of Cabell Counties most effective and dedicated Commissioners, the honorable, Nancy Cartmill and ardent supporter of our center the commission took as sad turn and began to micromanage and control the 911 Center for unknown reasons,” Davis wrote.
He wrote that the commission “has made our normal duties very difficult to complete over the past few months and made us painfully aware that they had a political appointment in mind and were making every effort to force me to leave.”
“It’s a situation that we had hoped would not … should not have occurred, and it did, and we believe we have taken the best steps to solve it,” Morgan said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
