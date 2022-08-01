The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210506 courthouse 01.jpg
Buy Now

Evening sunlight glints off the golden dome of the Cabell County Courthouse on May 5, 2021, in downtown Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — An interim director started at the Cabell County 911 Emergency Response Center on Monday.

Nazim Abbess will serve as the interim director of the center, according to Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan. The selection comes after the commission’s action to fire former 911 Center Director Mike Davis Friday.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.