HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission directed the interim director of the Cabell County 911 Emergency Response Center to review the center’s policies and procedures.

During its Thursday meeting, the commission unanimously adopted a resolution officially appointing Nazim Abbess, a former employee of Cabell County Emergency Medical Services, as the interim director. He started in the position last week.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

