HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission directed the interim director of the Cabell County 911 Emergency Response Center to review the center’s policies and procedures.
During its Thursday meeting, the commission unanimously adopted a resolution officially appointing Nazim Abbess, a former employee of Cabell County Emergency Medical Services, as the interim director. He started in the position last week.
With the appointment, Abbess is “directed by the commission to conduct a thorough audit of the policies, practices and procedures of the center, with particular focus on its full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations,” and to give reports about findings and recommendations to commissioners during regularly scheduled meetings.
“I think we’ve addressed the biggest issues that there were, and we’re just moving forward with it,” Abbess said of the review after the meeting.
Abbess gave his first report Thursday. He addressed residents texting 911, certifications of employees, vacancies, vacation and sick time, and the mapping and readdressing project.
He said the text program was completed, which can help residents because sending texts uses less bandwidth than making calls. During recent floods in Kentucky, some requests for help were made via text when residents had limited service. The staff will begin training soon.
Commissioner Jim Morgan, who is the president of the body, asked how long the program has been in the works. Abbess said about three years.
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya thanked Abbess and added that texting 911 was something she had asked about in the past. She was glad the service will be offered in the county for residents who are in distress and do not want to make their voice audible.
The 911 Center has six or seven vacancies for telecommunicators, Abbess told commissioners. Candidates to fill the positions were interviewed Wednesday. A training officer will be hired within, he added. This role will keep up with certifications of employees. Interviews will be held next week.
All health communicators are now weapons certified, including him, Abbess said. It’s a violation of federal law to not be certified. The center has also entered an agreement with PowerPhone, which is a dispatching software.
Three of 40 employees were certified in the program. The cost to get the employees up to date would have been about $24,000, but the negotiated agreement will be $11,000 for a blanket training class.
All employees are working on location and not remotely, Abbess said. He added that he has “straightened out” all employees on vacation or sick time.
Abbess discussed recent work on the mapping and addressing project for all county addresses. Information was mailed to Ona residents last week.
Commissioner Caleb Gibson said commissioners have received calls about the project. Abbess said the center has heard of complaints and plans to work through them.
The project is completed by ZIP code, he said. Employees were folding and stamping letters to residents by hand to mail, which takes a day or two. The county and EMS have offered folding and postage machines to streamline the process. After the meeting, Abbess said Cabell is the last county to finish the project.
Two weeks ago, the Cabell County Commission voted to fire Mike Davis, the former 911 Center director. According to a July 26 letter from Davis to Morgan obtained by The Herald-Dispatch in a Freedom of Information Act request, “a great deal of employees” may have not completed recertifications at the time and it was unclear how that happened. The center contacted PowerPhone to find information about employee recertification, Davis wrote.
“The personnel that I have in key positions are seasoned, experienced, self-driven employees who were selected for their skill set and their proven record of accomplishments. I cannot, and should not as a leader, micromanage 45 people,” Davis wrote. “They are in their roles with a chain of command and a great deal of trust that they will complete their duties as required. If selected, I normally expect them to work on their own and I trust them until I am given a reason not to trust them.”