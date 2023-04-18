The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Chambers

Lt. Col. Jack Chambers, interim superintendent of the West Virginia State Police, speaks Monday during an interim session of the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance.

 PERRY BENNETT | W.Va. Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The interim superintendent of the West Virginia State Police on Monday fielded questions about ongoing investigations into the agency from the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance.

Having spent seven years as a member of the Capitol Police, Interim Superintendent Lt. Col. Jack Chambers, said he was among familiar faces as he stood before members of the Legislature. Chambers also spent 26 years with the WVSP and retired as deputy superintendent.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com.

