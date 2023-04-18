CHARLESTON — The interim superintendent of the West Virginia State Police on Monday fielded questions about ongoing investigations into the agency from the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance.
Having spent seven years as a member of the Capitol Police, Interim Superintendent Lt. Col. Jack Chambers, said he was among familiar faces as he stood before members of the Legislature. Chambers also spent 26 years with the WVSP and retired as deputy superintendent.
Chambers said he took on a challenge when he accepted the role as leader of the State Police, which is undergoing several investigations, including federal inquiries, and has been rocked by allegations of wrongdoing at the highest levels. The former superintendent was forced to resign, and Chambers has reassigned two top officers since he took over.
“I don’t have to tell you the shortcomings, whatever it may be, with what’s going on with the State Police,” Chambers said. “The governor gave me an opportunity to go down there and work on it to try to get some things clarified and cleaned up. I intend on doing that.”
Chambers added, “We’ve got a lot of good people down there. We’ve got a few we probably don’t need, but for the most part I have a great department.”
Committee Co-chairman Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said one of the wrongdoings alleged in a letter sent about six months ago to state officials and the media involved the misuse of motor vehicle inspection funds received by the department. The funding is to be used only for the purchase, maintenance and equipping of vehicles, but the letter alleged it was being used for other purchases, Tarr said.
Tarr asked if the preliminary investigation has revealed whether the funds were grossly misused, as in used for personal gain, or whether they were misappropriated to another budget line-item.
“Were they used for a purpose the West Virginia State Police still needs but for some reason wasn’t sufficiently funded, or were those funds being used for something the Legislature just would not have appropriated money for?” Tarr asked.
“Do I think we have a bunch of money that people were going on vacations and things like that? Absolutely not,” Chambers said.
Tarr asked Chambers to keep an eye toward finances as he moves through his investigation and to take note of areas where the State Police needs more funding.
“I have an ask that, as you go through this investigation, if there were other things that you were not getting revenue for that were necessary for officer safety or for doing their job, that we get back very clear specific requests on the level of funding those things require,” Tarr said.
Tarr added, “I think the people in the public are immediately going down to the worst-case-scenario — that these funds were being used for something nefarious. I don’t think that’s what they’re going to find. I think what you’re going to find is that it was being used outside the statutory mandate, which is wrong, but the Legislature probably needs to address that. And I’d like to know how we need to address it.”
•••
The committee also heard from Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy, who reported the state is still exceeding income expectations for the year and officials in the Department of Revenue are keeping an eye out for the first effects of the personal income tax reduction approved recently by the Legislature.
“Our revenues are performing at historic levels, like they have been all of Fiscal Year 23. As we enter the last quarter, we will continue to watch the personal income tax line and watch the effect of the tax cut,” Hardy said.
As of the end of March, three quarters of the way through fiscal year 2023, the state’s severance tax revenue was up 57.2% over the same time a year ago. Personal income tax revenue was up 10%, while revenue for the consumer sales tax was up 6.7% and corporate net revenue was up 21.7%.
“April is a big month for the Department of Revenue, for obvious reasons. We’re going to start seeing the first effect of the tax cut. It was retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year,” Hardy said. “We’ll be watching that very carefully from May through June.”
Not long after the tax cut was approved by the Legislature, West Virginia received a favorable review by the rating agency Moody’s.
“We knew they would reach out quickly. Moody’s was the first to reach out,” Hardy said. “We’re very pleased with this report. Moody’s gave us a very favorable review of how we handled our tax cut.”
