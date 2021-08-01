HUNTINGTON — What some Americans might cast aside is one of the most desired items in the Nama villages of Papua New Guinea.
In an area about 200 square kilometers on the plains near Morehead River in the southern part of the country, you can find the Nama people, who reside in three villages in the local area navigable only by foot and without common amenities like electricity and indoor plumbing.
What they do have, however, is a group of people who identify as Christians and long for a way to read the written word of God. That longing comes with an obstacle, being that the Bible is not written in their native language.
The Park family, who are missionaries working as Bible translators, helped provide the Bible, at least in part, in the Nama people’s native language and are now visiting stateside with a local family that helped support them for nearly a decade.
It is relationships like this that make their missionary work possible.
Jeongseok and Sunyoung Park, natives of Korea, first stepped foot in Papua New Guinea in 2009. They work side-by-side with the Wycliffe Bible Translators to help get the written word of God in the hands of people who have never had the chance to read it.
In 2010, they were sent to the Nama village to begin their work.
“One person in the village said having (an) English Bible is like having a cold water in a hot summer and not being able to drink it,” Sunyoung Park said. “Just to hold it means nothing.”
It’s not a problem isolated in the Nama villages — more than 300 of the 800 native languages found in Papua New Guinea are without a Bible in their native language.
But translating the scriptures takes time, and in many cases, the missionaries must first learn the language they are translating the Bible into in order to get the most accurate translation possible.
It’s a process that can take years, but with the help of other leaders in the organization and the people of the Nama villages, they are able to collaborate and create a new translation of the Bible for the village people.
In 2015, they finished translating the book of Mark in Nama language and held a special village-wide celebration in 2018 when it was printed and dedicated. Recently the entire text of the Old Testament was translated and entered the editing phase.
In addition to print translations, the Wycliffe organization works with local village people to record audio versions of the Bible. They are provided to the village people on solar-powered devices since the village doesn’t have reliable utilities.
“He had held a Bible before, but he finally read Mark in Nama language and said, ‘I can understand a gospel now.’ They can understand what the Bible says now,” Jeongseok Park said.
After a visit to the United States, where Jeongseok is scheduled to speak at a handful of churches in West Virginia, Georgia and Texas, the Park family will head to their home country of Korea for approximately a year before returning to Papua New Guinea in 2022.