KENOVA — A road project put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic has resumed and will alter the traffic pattern on both sides of Interstate 64 near the Ceredo-Kenova exit.
Construction began Monday near Exit 1 (Ceredo-Kenova) after highway and bridge crews changed the traffic flow in order to remove and reconstruct the bridges over Broad Hollow Road.
Demolition on the eastbound bridge began Tuesday morning and is expected to continue for the next few weeks, according to a Kenova Police Department release. Traffic is reduced to a single lane in both directions on the westbound side. All traffic will use the westbound bridge until the eastbound span is completed.
Changes to the traffic pattern include a stop sign at the top of the on-ramp. All eastbound traffic will be in a single lane at that point. So, traffic must stop, then cross into the single eastbound traffic lane to position their vehicle for the crossover.
Crossovers differ from contraflow lanes because there is no clear, solid barrier to separate traffic flowing in opposite directions. KPD is urging all drivers to use extreme caution in the area, and to take alternate routes when possible.
In a Facebook post, the KPD suggested two alternate routes.
“One option would be to cross into Catlettsburg and use that access point. That option would eliminate the stop at the Kenova on-ramp,” the post read. “The second option would be Huntington’s Exit 6. While using Exit 6 may seem out of the ordinary, it only adds five minutes to your trip to the Huntington Mall area. We anticipate delays of getting onto the interstate during peak hours to be at least five minutes.”
The project, before the delay, had a contracted completion date of Oct. 31 and had a timeline of six to seven months when it began in mid-March.