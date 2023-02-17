HUNTINGTON — Anyone interested in gardening, insects, soils, flowers or trees is invited to the Cabell County Master Gardeners and WVU Extension’s introduction meeting at 6 p.m. March 2.
The course will be Zoom-based with garden enthusiasts joining from throughout the state.
The cost of the program is $50 (digital manual) or $100 (physical manual), which will cover the cost of the manual as well as name badges and miscellaneous class expenses. The fee is due by the orientation meeting.
Classes will be Thursday evenings from 6-9 p.m. via Zoom from March 2 to June 29. In addition to completing the courses, master gardener graduates need to volunteer for 40 hours of approved gardening-related community service.
Once participants have completed the coursework, passed the certification exam and documented the 40 hours of volunteer service within one year of completing the course, they will be certified as master gardeners.
The course coordinators will acquaint participants with opportunities to complete the service requirement, including the WSAZ Home and Garden Show, Huntington in Bloom or volunteering at The Wild Ramp.
