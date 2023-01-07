People gather at the intersection of 5th Avenue and U.S. 60 in Huntington on Sunday for a candlelight vigil after a 13-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy Friday night.
HUNTINGTON — The investigation of an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy who struck and killed a 13-year-old last month will continue into a second week.
Deputy Jeffrey Racer fatally struck Laney Hudson with his police vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 30 on 31st Street (U.S. 60), according to West Virginia State Police, and was placed on administrative leave after the incident.
Hudson was pronounced dead on scene. She had celebrated her 13th birthday a month before her death.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said paid leave is protocol for investigations. The West Virginia Sheriff’s Association selected the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the internal investigation.
The crash investigation was assigned to West Virginia State Police, who will operate the accident reconstruction and data retrieval from Racer’s cruiser.
The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and the Huntington Police Department have said they will not comment on the investigation.
According to State Police Trooper M.J. Adkins, Racer recorded a 0.00 on a breathalyzer test on site. Adkins also said Racer had a green light as he was driving on 31st Street.
Data from the car’s black box to assess if speed was a factor in the incident has not been released yet.
Since the investigation will continue next week, WVSP will keep the vehicle secured until it is complete.
Candles and teddy bears mark the site where the girl died, and people have gathered and protested for at least six days after her death.
Hudson’s celebration of life ceremony was Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary.
