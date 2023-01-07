The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230101_hd_vigil
People gather at the intersection of 5th Avenue and U.S. 60 in Huntington on Sunday for a candlelight vigil after a 13-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy Friday night.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The investigation of an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy who struck and killed a 13-year-old last month will continue into a second week.

Deputy Jeffrey Racer fatally struck Laney Hudson with his police vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 30 on 31st Street (U.S. 60), according to West Virginia State Police, and was placed on administrative leave after the incident.

