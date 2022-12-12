The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BRANCHLAND, W.Va. — An investigation into the death of a Branchland man whose body was recovered from the banks of the Guyandotte River last month is ongoing.

Randy Kirkendoll, 64, was found near the water, below the U.S. Army Sgt. Paul Norman Chapman Memorial Bridge on Hubball Road, around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22.

