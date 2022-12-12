BRANCHLAND, W.Va. — An investigation into the death of a Branchland man whose body was recovered from the banks of the Guyandotte River last month is ongoing.
Randy Kirkendoll, 64, was found near the water, below the U.S. Army Sgt. Paul Norman Chapman Memorial Bridge on Hubball Road, around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said his office is still waiting on an official determination from the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office as to the cause of Kirkendoll’s death.
“Myself along with my deputies have followed up on multiple leads in this investigation. When the medical examiner’s office releases to us the actual cause of death, I will be able to disclose more information,” Linville said.
At the time Kirkendoll’s death was first reported, Chief Ron Porter of the West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department said the man was not found in the water, but was located near the water’s edge.
“He had some obvious trauma, which led us to believe he had fallen from the bridge,” Porter said.
Firefighters had to set up a rope system to bring the body up the steepest parts of the riverbank, Porter said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.