HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools officials said an investigation has been opened regarding elementary students who were dropped off at a McDonald's after the district sent children home early Thursday due to the threat of flooding.
Cabell County Schools dismissed students one hour early as creeks and streams began to rise and the area was put under a flood warning.
One bus dropped off students from Central City Elementary School at the McDonald's at 116 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Cabell County Schools Communication Director Jedd Flowers said he could not confirm whether the bus driver was placed on leave, but said the incident is being investigated.
"I can confirm that the students were left at the wrong stop. An investigation is underway," he said. "We do have procedures in place as a school district to protect from these sort of things happening, and so we will handle this case according to our policies that are in place.
"We have procedures for what bus drivers should do, and should not do, and so we're going to be — of course, that will be part of the investigation."
Assistant Superintendent of Safety and Ancillary Services Kim Cooper said at the beginning of the school year, parents and guardians fill out paperwork to determine whether students will take the bus, be picked up by a guardian or walk home and if there are any alternate locations they should be taken to in the event of an early dismissal.
Though Cooper did not comment specifically on Thursday's incident, he said the general guidelines when a bus cannot get a student safely home, due to flooded roads or other causes, are to return the student or students back to school. Cooper also said there are exceptions to every rule.
"Anytime a child is, you know, if there's a threat or a danger somewhere, they're brought back to the safe location, the school," he said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.