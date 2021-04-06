HURRICANE, W.Va. — An investigation is underway after a Culloden home caught fire Tuesday while its residents were staying at a local motel.
According to Hurricane Fire & Rescue, at 5:37 a.m. Tuesday, Putnam County 911 dispatchers received a call regarding a fully involved structure fire with possible entrapment in the 700 block of Thompson Road in Culloden.
Hurricane Fire & Rescue, Teays Valley Fire and Culloden Volunteer Fire departments responded, along with Putnam County EMS.
When units arrived 10 minutes later, they found a single-family dwelling with fire through the roof. Neighbors reported the home was occupied by two elderly residents and their son, who was their caregiver.
While search operations and suppression activities were underway by firefighters, interviews with neighbors indicated the residents may be at a local motel, where they had been staying due to electric issues at the home since ice storms in February.
Authorities later confirmed their presence at the motel.
The fire was extinguished, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The scene was cleared after three hours.