GREENUP, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police Post 14 Ashland is currently investigating after a body was found in a room at Greenbo State Park.

According to Trooper Bobby King, state police were informed by Greenbo State Park that a deceased woman had been found after she failed to check out of her room. The woman was identified Thursday as Dedera Michele Marcum, 47, of Grayson, Kentucky.

At this time no foul play is suspected and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The investigation into her death remains ongoing.

