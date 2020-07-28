BARBOURSVILLE — A man jailed at Western Regional Jail over the weekend on traffic and obstruction violations has died, according to a spokesperson for the state jail system.
Thomas Edward Oxley Jr., 41, of Charleston, was found unresponsive at the jail late Monday and later pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Lawrence Messina, director of communications for the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, said there is no evidence of foul play, but an internal review is underway and the matter was reported to the West Virginia State Police, also in accordance with Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation policy.
Oxley had been in quarantine as a result of the COVID-19 response policy of the DCR.
Oxley was jailed at 11 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a person prohibited from carrying firearms, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, second-offense driving revoked for DUI and speeding, the majority of which are misdemeanor charges. He also faced a charge for bond revocation in Putnam County and a warrant for Kanawha County. His bond in Cabell County was set at $228,000, while $5,000 cash-only bonds were set in both Putnam and Kanawha counties.
According to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Oxley was pulled over in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 between the Milton and Hurricane exits about 7:46 p.m. Sunday after a Milton Police officer witnessed him traveling in excess of 90 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Oxley allegedly did not have a correct identification on him and gave police several different names before they were able to discover his true identity and that he had active warrants. A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a small baggy of marijuana, a syringe, a bent silver spoon and a box of ammunition.
The complaint alleges Oxley was combative with police and at one point he moved his handcuffs from his back to the front, forcing police to re-cuff him behind his back and eventually place shackles on him.
Once taken to the Milton Police Department for processing, Oxley allegedly became aggressive and asked the officer to take the handcuffs off him so he could fight him. He then allegedly pulled his pants down to defecate and attempted to throw the feces at the officers.
Officers were able to get him to calm down, the officer wrote, but Oxley then began spitting at officers before they placed a spit mask on him. He was unable to be further processed for the officers’ safety, the complaint said.
The officer was allegedly told by a magistrate to take Oxley directly to jail rather than transporting him to the courthouse for arraignment. Once there, he allegedly became hostile with the booking officers, who had to spray him with pepper spray to subdue him.