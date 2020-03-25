HUNTINGTON – The Huntington Police Department is investigating after an overnight stabbing occurred Wednesday along 9th Avenue in Huntington.
According to interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, the stabbing was reported in the 900 block of 9th Avenue. At the scene, police found victim John Edward Spears, 57, with stab wounds to his buttocks and right thigh. His injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.
The suspect is a white female, about 5-foot-6 feet tall and weighing 122. The victim and suspect had only known each other for a few hours, Cornwell said.
According to booking records at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, no arrests have been made as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.