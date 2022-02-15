HUNTINGTON — Superintendent Ryan Saxe addressed recent incidents that occurred in Cabell County schools during Tuesday evening’s regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting, saying investigations are ongoing but could take time.
Regarding a religious revival that took place at Huntington High School on Feb. 2, Saxe reiterated a statement he made last week saying investigations are ongoing after students’ rights were violated when they were required to attend a religious event.
Nik Walker, who runs Nik Walker Ministries, was invited to the school by the high school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes club. While the event was supposed to be voluntary, at least two teachers required their entire classrooms to attend, and students who expressed a desire to leave could not.
“We did receive reports that some students were required to attend a religious event at Huntington High School and an investigation was absolutely, immediately launched,” he said. “And as such, you know, those types of things do take time.”
Cabell County resident Tamara Murphy spoke of the same religious event happening at Huntington East Middle School where she said the entire seventh grade class reportedly was required to attend.
Murphy said she was upset the middle school incident had not been talked about or even addressed by the school or Board of Education, and she thought more could be done.
“In my opinion, every single child required to attend that event — even the students who agreed, even evangelical students — had their sacred inalienable rights taken away if they were not volunteering,” Murphy said. “So far, the story of the seventh graders hasn’t been told and how many of those children were of other faiths? We don’t know.”
When asked about the religious revival group visiting Huntington East Middle School, Saxe said he could not comment on ongoing investigations.
Saxe also told Board of Education members that conversations are ongoing with staff, parents, students and the community following incidents that took place during a basketball game at Milton Middle School where students were the target of demeaning comments by individuals at the game.
Board president Mary Neely said she understood investigations take time, and she believes the investigation will be fair.
“Dr. Saxe, as board president, I have full confidence that you and your administration will complete a thorough and fair investigation,” Neely said. “Cabell County Board of Education does not tolerate any infringement on students’ rights. So we know that it does take time and I wanted to say that on behalf of the board.”
In other business:
- Lauren Hensley asked the board to considering changing their policy requiring teachers to work at schools on scheduled remote learning days. Hensley said other counties such as Mason and Wayne have exceptions allowing teachers to work from home when road conditions are unsafe. Hensley said teachers have proven they are capable of working from home during the pandemic and should be able to do so when students are working from home, too.
- Two speakers asked the board to make masks optional, citing how other counties are changing their masking requirements. No action was made regarding masks.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. March 1.