U.S. Attorney William Thompson addresses attendees during his investiture ceremony in Charleston on Oct. 13.

 Phil Perry | HD Media

CHARLESTON — An investiture ceremony for U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia William S. Thompson took place Thursday at the Robert C. Byrd U.S. Courthouse in Charleston.

The Boone County resident took the oath of office in October 2021 as President Joseph Biden announced Thompson’s nomination on Aug. 10 of that year.

