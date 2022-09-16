HUNTINGTON — Nine months after he took office, the Brad D. Smith era at Marshall University was made official during an investiture ceremony Friday, a date chosen to honor his late father.
On the 3rd Avenue lawn of Marshall’s historic James E. Morrow Library, Smith was installed Friday morning as the university’s 38th president by Sara Armstrong, chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, with his hand on a Bible held by Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell.
The swearing in was followed by the installation of the President’s Medallion, formally marking the start of the Smith era.
Friday’s celebration briefly turned bittersweet at the mention of Smith’s father, Larry Smith, who died of a heart attack two days after Christmas in 1996 and was a major influence on his success. Friday also marked Larry Smith’s birthday.
“Brad from Kenova,” as he likes to be called, said his father, Larry, and mother, Judie, recognized education as the great equalizer, and their push for Smith and his brothers — Brent and Larry Jr. — to pursue higher education leveled the playing field for the first-generation college student, who found success amid more privileged people with elite backgrounds.
“I chose this day in honor of the example and the sacrifice that my dad and my mom made for me and my brothers. Their commitment led each of us to attend and graduate from Marshall University, making us the first generation in our immediate family to do so,” he said in wishing his father a happy birthday.
Smith also thanked his wife, Alys; daughters, Devon and Payton; son-in-law, Kal; and other family members for helping him get to where he is today.
A 1986 graduate of Marshall, Smith has been an executive at Pepsi, a vice president at Advo and ADP and, finally, the CEO for 11 years at Intuit. After stepping down from private industry in Silicon Valley, Smith’s plans did not include taking on another leadership role.
However, when former Marshall president Jerry Gilbert stepped down last year and Smith’s name was submitted as a candidate, he felt called to take on the challenge, despite having a non-academic background.
“(Everyone I talked to) suggested that my life’s journey had prepared me to play a role in the work that lies ahead, not only in higher education, but in this great institution and Marshall,” he said. “While my mind was processing that possibility, my heart was reminding me that I had never really left.”
Time was the theme of Smith’s speech; he stated that while the university’s vision, creed and purpose remain timeless, time stands still for no one.
With the landscape of higher education changing, Smith’s reign and the future of the university is full of uncertainty.
Farrell said an investiture is a turning point in the life of an institution and marks the beginning of a new era. He said when the search for a new president started, the university was facing challenges — financial stability, affordability and adaptability to the changing landscape of higher education.
Farrell said during his first nine months in office, Smith already has shown dedication to addressing all three.
“I can assure you today that in Brad Smith, we indeed found the right person, and he’s at the right place at the right time,” Farrell said. “In no less than nine months on the job, he’s already making an impact.”
Marshall has about one-fifth fewer students today than five years ago due to the changing landscape. With an enrollment cliff — a peak of graduating high schoolers due to United States birth rates declining — projected for 2026, the university has already made moves to make major changes.
What won’t change is Marshall’s purpose, Smith said.
“Marshall’s purpose, while it tends to be a little more implicit than the way I describe it, has been consistent since 1837,” he said. “I describe our purpose as a prosperity platform, a platform that accelerates individual success, innovative ideas and economic impact.”
Smith’s goal is to strengthen three pillars standing on Marshall’s foundation — to teach in-demand knowledge through on-demand access and in a distinctive way. The programs should be market-driven, future-focused and more hands-on, he said.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said small steps lead to giant leaps in applauding Smith’s decision to return to the university.
“It’s always been said, the person on top of the mountain didn’t fall there,” Manchin said. “Brad Smith didn’t get where he got to the top of the food chain by falling there. He worked his way through Kenova, West Virginia, through Marshall University, all the way to the top of the ladder.”
Isabella Griffiths, student body president, said the students have appreciation for Smith’s work to create a campus that puts students in the center.
“You have often been quoted as saying West Virginia is the house that built you and growing up right here in Kenova taught you integrity, humility and teamwork,” she said. “We are fortunate you have come full circle and brought those values back here with you to lead our great university. We all know the wonderful things that are in store at Marshall with you in the house.”
In completing his investiture address, Smith pledged during his era to make attending college as close to free as possible for students, with the goal of students leaving without student loans by making financial assistance more available to a wider community.