HUNTINGTON — Nine months after he took office, the Brad D. Smith era at Marshall University was made official during an investiture ceremony Friday, a date chosen to honor his late father.

On the 3rd Avenue lawn of Marshall’s historic James E. Morrow Library, Smith was installed Friday morning as the university’s 38th president by Sara Armstrong, chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, with his hand on a Bible held by Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

