HUNTINGTON — Hosted by the Better Beer Coalition, the third annual Wild & Wonderful Winter IPA Festival took place Saturday at Black Sheep Harley-Davidson in Huntington and offered more than 50 beers in a variety of flavors, ranging from styles like Hazy to New England IPAs, for festival-goers to enjoy.

The Better Beer Coalition was created in 2013 with the goal of promoting a craft beer culture in the area.

Saturday’s event was the 10th festival the group has organized.

The “Wild & Wonderful” winter festivals have varied for the past two years, offering cider selections last year and sours the year before that.

