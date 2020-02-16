HUNTINGTON — Hosted by the Better Beer Coalition, the third annual Wild & Wonderful Winter IPA Festival took place Saturday at Black Sheep Harley-Davidson in Huntington and offered more than 50 beers in a variety of flavors, ranging from styles like Hazy to New England IPAs, for festival-goers to enjoy.
The Better Beer Coalition was created in 2013 with the goal of promoting a craft beer culture in the area.
Saturday’s event was the 10th festival the group has organized.
The “Wild & Wonderful” winter festivals have varied for the past two years, offering cider selections last year and sours the year before that.