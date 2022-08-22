IRONTON — An Ironton area man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison.
Mickey R. Wilson, 33, of Township Road 301, Ironton, pleaded guilty to charges of receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business and tampering with evidence.
Charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and resisting arrest were dismissed.
In an unrelated case, Antoine R. Whitney, 49, of Detroit, rejected a plea offer of six to nine years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to trafficking and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking and possession of cocaine and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs.
The case was set for trial Oct. 17. If convicted, he could be sentenced to 30 to 35 years in prison.
In other cases:
Zachary Colley, 42, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
Kelly A. Poindexter, 47, of Jefferson Avenue, Huntington, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete a two-to-four month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and pay $10,462 in restitution.
Cameron Barrow, 26, of Hamilton, Ohio, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction, was ordered to undergo weekly drug testing and do 200 hours of community service.
April Banks, 43, of the 500 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty in a drug case. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
Phillip J. Zeiter, 42, of Mesa, Arizona, pleaded guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was ordered to get treatment at Riverside Recovery and do 200 hours of community service.
Rhonda S. Mitchell, 31, of Commanche Drive, Ashland, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. She was placed on community control sanctions for two years.
Christina D. Nease, 42, of Township Road 1372, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana. She was placed on community control sanctions and to complete a treatment program.
Amanda Ramey, 39, of Private Drive 232, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction requiring her to be drug and alcohol free for a year.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.