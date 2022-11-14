PEDRO, Ohio — The Kimble Complex fire in the Ironton Ranger District was 30% contained as of Monday, and rain over the weekend has helped, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Approximately 1,338 have burned since the fire started last week.
It is still too soon to determine if the wildfire that started along Kimble Creek was arson, Forest Service officials said Monday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The update released Monday will be the last released by the Forest Service unless there is a significant change in fire activity.
As of Sunday, an unmanned aircraft system (a drone and pilot) was deployed over the fire area, according to the release. Ten areas of heat were located along the eastern perimeter of the fire. Those areas consisted of smoldering stumps, deadfalls and woody debris.
Crews on the site cooled those spots, according to the release.
Along the southern edge of the fire, several hazardous trees weakened by the fire also were removed and crews mopped up to further secure that portion of the fire area, according to the release.
About 74 firefighters searched for hot spots south of Kimble Creek, according to the release. Fire crews will continue to mop up and patrol the fires edge and extinguish any areas of heat that may be of concern.
Even though the fire received significant precipitation over the weekend, fuels such as leaf litter has dried out quickly, according to the release.
The public is requested to slow down while driving along Telegraph Hill Road near the fire area, as firefighters and fire equipment in the area present a significant hazard.
Currently there are no evacuations or closures due to the wildfire, according to the release.
