IRONTON — The City of Ironton was awarded a $2 million grant to improve roadway and infrastructure upgrades to attract new businesses.
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded the grant “to help diversify the regional economy by making roadway and water infrastructure upgrades needed to attract new businesses to the city’s main industrial area,” a news release said.
The American Rescue Plan and the Economic Development Administration’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment funds the grant.
“We’ve been working on this for a couple of years now,” said Mayor Sam Cramblit. “We’re very excited. We were about $2 million short on a project, and this will cover it.”
The Economic Development Administration grant will help repave South 3rd Street from Coal Grove to Lorain Street, according to Cramblit.
“We may not be able to start on this until next year,” he said. “Most of the paving plants are already booked up.”
The award will aid in reliable water service and redeveloping South 3rd Street — covering about 80 waterlines in the area, Cramblit said — to support industrial growth in South Ironton Industrial Park. Local funds of $734,374 will match the grant, which is expected to create 360 jobs, retain 30 jobs and generate $22 million in private investment, grantee estimates said.
“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan offers direct relief to American communities as they work to build a better America for the future,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in a news release. “This EDA investment will provide critical infrastructure needed to build a diverse, robust regional economy.”
Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo said the award “will pave the way for industrial growth, new job opportunities and long-term regional economic resiliency in a state impacted by the declining use of coal.”
“Ohio’s communities and families face a heavy burden when trying to pay for upgrades to local infrastructure,” U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said in a statement. “Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, these funds will help the city of Ironton provide residents with improved road and water infrastructure while creating jobs and attracting new investment to the community.”
The EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program will fund the project. The grants made through the program aid communities in planning, building and innovation to create jobs through construction or non-construction projects that meet local needs.
