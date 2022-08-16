The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ironton

The City of Ironton was awarded a $2 million grant to improve roadway and infrastructure upgrades.

IRONTON — The City of Ironton was awarded a $2 million grant to improve roadway and infrastructure upgrades to attract new businesses.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded the grant “to help diversify the regional economy by making roadway and water infrastructure upgrades needed to attract new businesses to the city’s main industrial area,” a news release said.

